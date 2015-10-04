Vanderbilt 17, Middle Tennessee 13

Tailback Ralph Webb’s 39-yard touchdown run with 1:12 remaining Saturday helped Vanderbilt avoid an upset loss to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tenn, with a 17-13 victory.

Webb’s run capped a seven-play, 87-yard drive for the Commodores (2-3), who improved to 13-3 all time against their in-state rivals from Conference USA. Webb finished with a season-high 155 yards and added two catches for 21 yards for Vanderbilt, which scored two TDs in the final 6:14.

Quarterback Ben Stockstill completed 32 of 51 passes for 286 yards and a TD for the Blue Raiders (2-3), which led 6-3 at haltime and 13-3 after Stockstill’s 18-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Ed‘Marques Batties with 12:26 to play.

Batties finished with 10 catches for 82 yards, and fellow wide receiver Richie James had eight receptions for 95 yards. But Middle Tennessee was limited to 34 rushing yards on 23 attempts while suffering its second straight loss after a 2-1 start.

Vanderbilt quarterback Johnny McCrary finished 18-of-31 passing for 177 yards and two interceptions, but his 29-yard touchdown run with 6:14 to play pulled the Commodores within 13-10.

After McCrary’s touchdown, the Blue Raiders gained 27 yards on five plays but wound up punting, setting up the winning touchdown march.