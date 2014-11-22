Preview: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

No. 4 Mississippi State lost its first game of theseason last Saturday but didn’t lose its spot in the top four of the CollegeFootball Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs, who fell at Alabama 25-20, slippedfrom first to fourth in the rankings released Tuesday night, and they’ll gointo Saturday’s home finale against Vanderbilt knowing the SEC West Divisiontitle and a national semifinal berth are still very much on the table. TheCrimson Tide have taken over the top spot in the CFP rankings and are followed byOregon and Florida State.

“We’ve handled winning very well thisseason, so we’ll see how we handle this adversity at this point,” MississippiState coach Dan Mullen said at his Monday news conference. “It’s late in theyear for that to happen, but we’ll see how our guys handle it.” Vanderbilt,meanwhile, was off this past weekend and was no doubt still stewing over itsNov. 8 loss to Florida, which knocked it out of bowl contention. Saturday’sgame will be the final road contest of the season for the Commodores, who at 0-6 arethe only winless team in SEC play.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: MississippiState -29.5

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-7, 0-6 SEC): The Commodores won’tbe playing in the postseason for the first time in four years following the34-10 home loss to the Gators, which also snapped the program’s 10-gameNovember win streak. A full-blown infusion of youth is underway in the programas coach Derek Mason has played an FBS-high 31 freshmen this season, includingredshirt freshman quarterback Johnny McCrary, who has started the last threegames and is the fourth quarterback to start for the team this season. The lackof experience and stability is evident, though, in the numbers as Vanderbiltranks last in the SEC in scoring offense (18.9 points per game), total offense(296.5 ypg) and turnover margin (-12) and 13th in scoring defense(32.4).

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (9-1, 5-1): It’ll beSenior Night at Starkville as 20 Bulldogs will be playing their final homegame. It might also turn out to be the home finale for junior quarterback DakPrescott, who is looking to pad his Heisman Trophy resume and build on hissingle-season school record of 31 total touchdowns (20 passing, 11 rushing).Mississippi State leads the conference in total offense (512.7 ypg), and thedefense – led by linebacker and Bednarik, Butkus and Lombardi Award semifinalistBenardrick McKinney – is ranked fifth in the SEC, allowing 20.2 points pergame.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mississippi State holds a 12-7-2 lead in theseries after winning the last two games, but the two teams haven’t met since2009.

2. Both programs sport identical 19-11 recordsover their last 30 games, dating back to October 2012.

3. Vanderbilt is aiming for its first victoryover a top-10 team since beating No. 6 South Carolina, 17-6, on Oct. 20, 2007.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 45, Vanderbilt 14