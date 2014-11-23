(Updated: Stats corrections to match Yahoo box w/ ESPN still unavailable at time of edit)

No. 4 Mississippi State 51, Vanderbilt 0: DakPrescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and the defense pitchedthe program’s first SEC shutout in 15 years as the Bulldogs bounced backdecisively from their first loss of the season.

Prescott finished 16-of-21 for 193 yards andadded 30 yards rushing on six carries before being replaced by Damian Williamslate in the third quarter for Mississippi State (10-1, 6-1 SEC), which postedthe first 10-win regular season in the program’s history. The Bulldogs, who alsoare fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, forced three turnovers andlimited Vanderbilt to 225 total yards, including 48 on 27 rushing attempts.

Freshman quarterback Johnny McCrary was 15-of-31for 160 yards and an interception before leaving with a fourth-quarter injury forthe Commodores (3-8, 0-7), who remain the only winless team in SEC play. Reservequarterbacks Patton Robinette (2-of-3, 18 yards, interception) and StephenRivers (0-of-2) also played for Vanderbilt, which was led by McCrary’s 18 rushing yards on eight carries and Davis Dudchock’s 41 receiving yards on threecatches.

Mississippi State punted on each of their firsttwo possessions of the third quarter, but after a missed 41-yard field goal bythe Commodores’ Tommy Openshaw, the Bulldogs put together back-to-backtouchdown drives. The second TD march was guided by backup quarterback Williams, who replaced Prescott with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter, andMississippi State preserved the shutout by knocking down Rivers’ fourth-down passin the end zone with 7:04 to play.

Mississippi State scored on five of its six first-halfpossessions and added a defensive TD on Christian Holmes’ 47-yard return ofLatevius Rayford fumble 59 seconds into the second quarter. Prescott threw forthree touchdowns and ran for another in the half, while Evan Sobiesk kicked a34-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter to give the Bulldogsa 37-0 halftime lead – their largest ever against an SEC opponent.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi State, which visitsMississippi next Saturday in the regular-season finale, posted a perfect homerecord (7-0) for the first time since 1999. … Vanderbilt capped a 0-4 roadseason and failed to win a game away from home for the first time since going0-5 in 2004. … Prescott upped his season school total-TD record to 35 (23 passing,12 rushing).