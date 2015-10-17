Preview: Vanderbilt at South Carolina

South Carolina begins a new era Saturday when the Gamecocks host Vanderbilt in their first game since legendary coach Steve Spurrier abruptly announced his resignation. The Gamecocks aim for their seventh straight win over the Commodores in interim coach Shawn Elliott’s debut at the helm.

Spurrier called it quits Tuesday in the midst of South Carolina’s worst start since the 1999 team went 0-11. “The last several years as I’ve traveled around the country and visiting guys, I always get asked, ‘How much longer are you going to coach?’” Spurrier told reporters. “My answer is always the same. As long as we keep winning. … It’s time for me to get out of the way and let someone else have a go at it.” Both teams are looking for their first win in SEC play. The Gamecocks are coming off a 45-24 loss at LSU in a game that was moved from Columbia, S.C., to Baton Rouge, La., because of flooding in South Carolina, while the Commodores had last week off.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: South Carolina -2.5.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-3, 0-2 SEC): The Commodores have won two of their last three games – albeit against Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee – with a gritty showing at Ole Miss sandwiched between. Vanderbilt’s defense has been impressive, holding all five opponents below their season average for scoring and total yards, and is especially stingy against the run. The offense is much improved from a year ago with dual-threat quarterback Johnny McCrary at the helm but has to produce more consistently against tougher competition.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-4, 0-4): The Gamecocks have had a revolving door at quarterback with Connor Mitch, Lorenzo Nunez and Perry Orth each making two starts. Mitch (shoulder) could return to action Saturday, but Orth and redshirt freshman Michael Scarnecchia are the top two quarterbacks listed on this week’s depth chart. It might not matter who is under center if the Gamecocks’ defense doesn’t improve, especially against the run – South Carolina allows 428 total yards per game, including 207.7 on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Carolina has trailed at halftime in all six games this season.

2. Vanderbilt’s defense leads the SEC in the red zone, allowing points just 71 percent of the time, and has held opponents to 28 percent on third down, second-best in the SEC.

3. South Carolina WR Pharoh Cooper needs 11 receptions and 137 receiving yards to enter the top 10 on the program’s career list in each category.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 20, Vanderbilt 17