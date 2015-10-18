FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina 19, Vanderbilt 10
#Intel
October 18, 2015

South Carolina 19, Vanderbilt 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Carolina 19, Vanderbilt 10

The South Carolina defense forced five turnovers, including four in the second half, and the Gamecocks opened the post-Steve Spurrier era with a 19-10 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.

Three of the turnovers resulted in field goals for Elliott Fry, who was successful on 4 of 6 attempts in interim coach Shawn Elliott’s debut.

South Carolina (3-4, 1-4 SEC) had lost eight of its previous nine conference games. Spurrier, the program’s all-time winningest coach, announced his decision to retire early last week, midway through his 12th season at the school.

Quarterback Perry Orth and wide receiver Pharoh Cooper hooked up seven times for 160 yards and a touchdown -- a 78-yarder that gave the Gamecocks the lead for good at 13-10 with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter.

Johnny McCrary finished 21 of 42 for 177 yards, one TD, three interceptions and a fumble for Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-3), which fell to the Gamecocks for the eighth straight time.

Wide receiver Caleb Scott caught McCrary’s scoring pass while fellow wideout Darrius Sims led the Commodores with 104 yards on six rushes.

Linebacker Skai Moore had an interception and fumble recovery in the fourth quarter for South Carolina, which limited Vanderbilt to three second-half points and 332 yards overall.

