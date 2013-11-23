(Updated: Minor editing.)

Eastern Illinois 70, Tennessee-Martin 22: Jimmy Garoppolo went 26-of-46 for 477 yards and six touchdowns as the visiting Panthers won their eighth straight game.

Adam Drake (14 catches for 225 yards) and Jeff LePak (seven catches for 196 yards) each had three touchdowns for Eastern Illinois (11-1, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Shepard Little added 123 rushing yards and two scores for the Panthers, who scored 70 points for the third time in school history.

Jarod Neal went 12-of-31 for 150 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee-Martin (7-5, 5-3). Jeremy Butler had six catches for 91 yards and a score while the Skyhawks were held to 47 yards rushing.

Drake caught three of Garoppolo’s four touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Panthers jumped to a 28-0 lead. The Skyhawks got on the board with Butler’s 28-yard TD catch and a safety while Eastern Illinois added three touchdowns, including Little’s two rushing scores, in the second quarter.

Eastern Illinois’ Jimmy Lera added a short touchdown run early in the third and Garoppolo finished his day with a 55-yard touchdown to LePak for a 61-15 lead with 6:10 left in the third period. Panthers backup quarterback Ben Krol added a 1-yard rush in the fourth to cap the scoring.