Vanderbilt 14, Tennessee 10: Patton Robinette faked a jump pass and scrambled into the end zone with 16 seconds remaining to lift the visiting Commodores to a SEC victory and end the Volunteers’ bowl hopes.

Jordan Matthews, who set the SEC career receptions mark in the contest, snared a career-high 13 passes for 133 yards and Vanderbilt (7-4, 4-4) marched 92 yards in the final four minutes to rally for the win. Vanderbilt, which has back-to-back victories over Tennessee for the first time since 1926, got 181 yards on 21-of-27 passing from Austyn Carta-Samuels.

Rajion Neal paced Tennessee (4-7, 1-6) with 95 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. But the Volunteers managed little other offense, getting 53 yards through the air from freshman quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first half with Jerron Seymour opening the scoring for Vanderbilt with a 4-yard run, but Neal tied the game at on a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Tennessee took a 10-7 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Michael Palardy that ricocheted off the left post in the third quarter.

Casey Spear’s 42-yard field-goal attempt to tie the game with 7:15 left to play came up short for Vanderbilt, which committed four turnovers. However, Carta-Samuels hit Matthews twice on the game-winning drive and the Commodores converted a crucial fourth-and-short play with 48 seconds left that was originally ruled short but reversed by replay.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seymour has 13 rushing TDs this season, trailing Zac Stacy by one score for the school record. ... Matthews already held the SEC record for career receiving yards entering the game with 3,358 yards and increased his career reception total to 246. ... Vanderbilt’s Kenny Ladner was assessed a personal foul for targeting and ejected with 5:26 left in the third quarter.