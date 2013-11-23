FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villanova 35, Delaware 34
November 24, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Villanova 35, Delaware 34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Villanova 35, Delaware 34: John Robertson tossed three touchdown passes and Mark Hamilton kicked a 24-yard field goal with one second remaining as the host Wildcats overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Blue Hens.

With the Blue Hens enjoying a 34-12 lead with under nine minutes to play, Robertson connected with Joe Price on 11- and 21-yard touchdown passes. Robertson (19-for-28, 252 yards) found a wide-open Gary Underwood for a 25-yard score to bring Villanova (6-5, 5-3 CAA) to within two with 1:45 remaining.

Although the Wildcats failed to convert on their two-point attempt, they recovered the ensuing onside kick and drove to the Delaware 7 before Hamilton booted the game-winning kick.

Trent Hurley (19-for-26, 231 yards) tossed two touchdown passes to Michael Johnson, who had eight receptions for 127 yards as Delaware (7-5, 4-4 CAA) finished its regular season on a three-game losing skid.

After Robertson capped a 91-yard drive to trim the Wildcats’ deficit to 14-9 at the half, Delaware went into its bag of tricks to open up the contest. Jerel Harrison’s 8-yard end-around for a score provided breathing room before Hurley found Johnson on a flea-flicker 5 1/2 minutes later to give the Blue Hens a 28-12 advantage.

