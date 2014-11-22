Villanova 35, Delaware 28: John Robertson and Kevin Gulyas hooked up for a go-ahead, 21-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left as the visiting Wildcats edged the Fighting Blue Hens.

Robertson converted a pair of fourth downs on the decisive drive, including one to set up the final pass to Gulyas and give Villanova (10-2, 7-1 Colonial Athletic) its third straight win to close the regular season. Robertson threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 117 yards, and Kevin Monangai ran for a pair of scores and caught a TD for the Wildcats.

Trent Hurley went 15-of-21 for 212 yards and two TDs while Jalen Randolph ran for two scores for Delaware (6-6, 4-4). Wes Hills added 99 rushing yards and Michael Johnson caught six passes for 117 yards as the Blue Hens closed with back-to-back losses.

Monangai burst in for a 2-yard score and caught a 3-yard TD pass from Robertson later in the first quarter to give Villanova a quick 13-0 advantage. The lead hit 20 points on Robertson’s 42-yard TD pass to Poppy Livers before Hurley’s scoring pass cut it to 20-7 at the break.

Monangai’s 1-yard TD extended it out to 27-7 before Delaware got back into the game when Randolph scored on a 3-yard run and caught a 6-yard scoring pass to cut it to 27-21 with 9:56 to play. Randolph capped a 52-yard drive with a 1-yard score to put the Blue Hens on top with 2:04 left before Robertson led the decisive drive.