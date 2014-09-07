FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Villanova 50, Fordham 6
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 7, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Villanova 50, Fordham 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Villanova 50, Fordham 6: John Robertson led the way with three touchdown passes, including a pair to Poppy Livers, as the host Wildcats crushed the Rams.

Villanova (1-1) overcame a 69-minute weather delay in the first half by outscoring Fordham (1-1) by a 43-3 margin after the stoppage. Robertson finished 17-of-24 for 216 yards and was one of three Wildcats to reach the end zone on the ground.

Robertson finished with 61 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Gary Underwood had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown and Matt Gudzak contributed a 61-yard TD scamper for the Wildcats, who outgained the Rams, 514-219. Fordham’s Mike Nebrich was 14-of-28 for 182 yards with two interceptions and Rams running back Kendall Pearcey contributed 49 yards on 10 carries.

The Wildcats broke open a 7-3 game with 26 second-quarter points, including a trio of touchdown passes by Robertson. Underwood’s 1-yard TD run early in the third pushed the advantage to 40-3.

Livers finished with eight catches for 110 yards and Austin Medley also caught a TD pass for Villanova. Sam Ajala paced Fordham with seven grabs for 95 yards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.