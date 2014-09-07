Villanova 50, Fordham 6: John Robertson led the way with three touchdown passes, including a pair to Poppy Livers, as the host Wildcats crushed the Rams.

Villanova (1-1) overcame a 69-minute weather delay in the first half by outscoring Fordham (1-1) by a 43-3 margin after the stoppage. Robertson finished 17-of-24 for 216 yards and was one of three Wildcats to reach the end zone on the ground.

Robertson finished with 61 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Gary Underwood had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown and Matt Gudzak contributed a 61-yard TD scamper for the Wildcats, who outgained the Rams, 514-219. Fordham’s Mike Nebrich was 14-of-28 for 182 yards with two interceptions and Rams running back Kendall Pearcey contributed 49 yards on 10 carries.

The Wildcats broke open a 7-3 game with 26 second-quarter points, including a trio of touchdown passes by Robertson. Underwood’s 1-yard TD run early in the third pushed the advantage to 40-3.

Livers finished with eight catches for 110 yards and Austin Medley also caught a TD pass for Villanova. Sam Ajala paced Fordham with seven grabs for 95 yards.