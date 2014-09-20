FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villanova 49, James Madison 31
September 20, 2014 / 8:34 PM / 3 years ago

Villanova 49, James Madison 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Villanova 49, James Madison 31: John Robertson tossed four touchdown passes and Earnest Pettway recorded his first career two-TD performance as the host Wildcats outslugged the Dukes in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Robertson completed 22-of-27 passes for 337 yards and Kevin Monangai rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Villanova (2-1, 1-0 CAA), which overcame three first-half turnovers to score 28 unanswered points in the second half. Mike Burke had a team-high five catches for a career-best 79 yards and a TD reception while Joe Sarnese recorded a pair of interceptions in the second half.

Vad Lee (23-of-43, 406 yards) tossed three touchdown passes in the second quarter and rushed for another in the fourth for James Madison (2-2, 0-1), which has dropped three straight road games against the Wildcats. Ishmael Hyman reeled in a 56-yard scoring strike and Deane Cheatham and Sean Tapley also had touchdown receptions.

After Connor Arnone kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Dukes a 24-14 lead with 10:39 left in the third, Robertson and Pettway connected on scoring strikes just over five minutes apart. Pettway’s 4-yard touchdown reception capped an 11-play drive before his diving catch near the left sideline for a 7-yard score matched the wideout’s touchdown total from last season.

Monangai barreled in from 3 yards out early in the fourth quarter before Austin Medley’s 2-yard touchdown 64 seconds later gave Villanova a 42-24 lead. Lee scored from 1 yard out with 5:30 left to trim the deficit, but Gary Underwood accepted a shovel pass and scampered 69 yards for a touchdown just 87 seconds later to seal the win.

