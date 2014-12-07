Villanova 29, Liberty 22: John Robertson threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and ran for 100 yards and a pair of scores as the Wildcats edged the Flames in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Kevin Gulyas caught two passes for 157 yards, including the tying 70-yard TD with 13:17 left for Villanova (11-2), which will take on Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals next week. Kevin Monangai added 102 yards on the ground and Austin Medley ran for a score for the Wildcats.

Josh Woodrum went 16-for-33 for 182 yards and an interception while scoring on the ground for Liberty (9-5), which knocked off James Madison last week to reach the second round. Darrin Peterson caught five passes for 103 yards for the Flames, who were held to 64 yards on 37 carries.

Woodrum capped the opening drive with a 1-yard TD and a pair of field goals stretched it to 13-0. Robertson and Medley each ran for a score to put Villanova on top 14-13, but Robertson fumbled while being sacked and Nick Newman returned it 58 yards to put Liberty ahead 19-14 at the break.

It was a 22-14 gap after another field goal before Robertson found Gulyas for the 70-yard score and rushed in for the tying two-point conversion. The Wildcats ate up 7:11 on their next drive before the 18th play resulted in Robertson’s second 1-yard TD with 1:12 to play.