Villanova 41, Maine 20: John Robertson threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats cruised past the Black Bears.

Robertson, who completed 16-of-25 passes, quarterbacked three scoring drives in the first half and added 58 rushing yards as Villanova (4-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic) quickly erased a 7-0 deficit to take a 21-13 lead into the locker room. Poppy Livers had three receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown and Kevin Gulyas had two for 63 and another score as Robertson connected with nine different receivers.

Daniel Collins was 20-of-35 for 210 yards and three touchdowns for Maine (2-3, 1-1), and completed a 25-yard scoring strike to Arthur Williams to open the scoring in the first quarter, but the Black Bears struggled to move the chains and keep Robertson on the sidelines. Nigel Beckford ran for just 22 yards and five carries as Maine largely scrapped a run game that averaged just two yards per carry.

Robertson came up firing in the third quarter, completing touchdown passes to Earnest Pettway and Gulyas from 10 and 43 yards, respectively, to give the Wildcats a 34-13 lead headed into the fourth quarter. Villanova topped 40 points for the fourth consecutive game, and has not lost since a 27-26 overtime decision at Syracuse to open the season.

Maine’s Damarr Aultman had nine catches for 88 yards, and Williams had four for 87 and two touchdowns, but the Black Bears lost for the third time in four weeks. Maine was penalized four times for 47 yards while managing just 14 first downs compared to Villanova’s 26.