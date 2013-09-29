(Updated: Took out Mason Smith’s kickoff return in final graf. Smith plays for Penn.)

Villanova 35, Pennsylvania 6: John Robertson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the host Wildcats extended their domination in a matchup of Philadelphia rivals.

Robertson finished 19-of-28 for 266 yards and rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run, to give coach Andy Talley his 200th victory at Villanova, ranked No. 21 in the FCS Coaches’ Poll.

Poppy Livers had eight catches for 121 yards and his first two career touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-2) beat Penn (1-1) for the 12th time in a row. Kevin Monangai ran for 101 yards on 17 carries to help Villanova pile up 280 yards on the ground.

Robertson threw two scoring passes sandwiched around a 73-yard return by Craig James of a blocked field goal to give the Wildcats a 21-0 halftime edge. It could have been worse for the Quakers as Robertson connected with a 50-yard bomb to Mike Burke to the 2-yard line on the final play of the half.

Billy Ragone threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Kulcsar midway through the third quarter to bring Penn within 21-6, but Robertson responded with his 36-yard scoring run.