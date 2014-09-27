Villanova 41, Pennsylvania 7: John Robertson threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the visiting Wildcats crushed the Quakers.

Gary Underwood added 93 rushing yards and two first-half scores for Villanova (3-1). Kevin Gulyas had five catches for a career-high 123 yards for the Wildcats and Earnest Pettway added two catches for 46 yards.

Alek Torgersen went 18-of-30 for 180 yards and was intercepted twice while Pennsyvlania (0-2) was outgained 567-273. Kyle Wilcox rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown while Justin Watson had 65 yards on five catches for the Quakers.

Robertson started his scoring with a 36-yard pass to Pettway and capped it with a 66-yarder to Gulyas for a 34-0 lead with 11:03 left in the second quarter. In between those long scores, Underwood had a 54-yard scoring run and Roberson hit Poppy Livers for a 9-yard score and Mike Burke for a 17-yard touchdown.

Wilcox got the Quakers on the board with a 67-yard TD run, but Underwood answered with a 14-yard score before the end of the first half. Villanova’s Chris Polony replaced Robertson in the second half and the Wildcats forced three turnovers on downs, including a stop of a trick play at the goal line with less than six minutes left.