Preview: Villanova at Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Panthers are primed to make a run at the ACC Coastal Division title after winning eight games last season for the first time since 2010 and welcome back 16 starters for the second year of the Pat Narduzzi era. However, when FCS member Villanova visits Saturday all eyes will be on the inspirational return of 2014 ACC Player of the Year James Conner.

Expected to start in the opener, Conner rushed for 1,765 yards in 2014 while also setting school records in rushing touchdowns (26), total touchdowns (26) and points (156). He tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in the opener last season and was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in November before being declared cancer-free this May. “2014 was a long time ago. I’ve got to prove myself again,” Conner told reporters last week. “I don’t feel any pressure. I’m just going to out there and compete. As long as I give everything I’ve got, I’ve got no regrets.” On defense under Narduzzi, a noted guru during his time at Michigan State, the Panthers recorded 37 sacks last season - nearly double its 2014 rate - but still have room for improvement.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: NA

ABOUT VILLANOVA (2015: 6-5): The Wildcats, who return 10 starters and are picked to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association, are ranked No. 23 in the STATS preseason FCS top-25. The offense is led by sophomore quarterback Zach Bednarczyk (1,396 yards passing, 515 yards rushing, 15 total touchdowns in 2015), who earned CAA Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades last season. Senior defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon, who led Villanova with 6.5 sacks, leads a defense that held three teams without a touchdown last season.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2015: 8-5): Conner is expected to split time with outstanding sophomore Qadree Ollison, who rushed for 1,121 yards and 11 TDs last season, and both will benefit by running behind arguably the best offensive line in the ACC. Senior quarterback Nathan Peterman threw for 20 TDs last season, but he does not have a big arm and is without top receiver Tyler Boyd (91 catches, 926 yards), who was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. Sixth-year senior defensive end Ejuan Price (ACC-high 0.9 sacks per game in 2015), and versatile sophomore safety Jordan Whitehead (team-high 109 tackles), who also sees time as a wide receiver, lead the defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pitt's five losses last season were to teams that combined for a 52-15 record.

2. Villanova coach Andy Talley, who is starting his 32nd year at the helm, announced in January that he will retire after the season.

3. Ollison was the fifth freshman in school history to run for 1,000 yards in a season, including 207 yards in his debut against Youngstown State.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 45, Villanova 6