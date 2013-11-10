(Updated: REMOVED: Sophomore from lede CHANGED: Shortened CAA graph 2 ADDED: overall rushing in 2nd graph)

Villanova 45, Rhode Island 0: Quarterback John Robertson rushed for 133 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak.

Robertson became the career leader in rushing yards by a quarterback (and forth overall) for the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 CAA) with 2,262, passing Chris Whitney (2,160). Robertson has rushed for 1,240 yards this season – the second most by anyone in a Villanova uniform during a single campaign behind Brian Westbrook (1,603 in 2001).

Villanova recorded 517 yards of offense -- 179 through the air from Robertson, who completed 8-of-11 attempts -- and held the Rams to 88 total yards. Bob Bentsen completed 9-of-21 passes for 53 yards and Jawaun Wynn caught four passes for 34 to lead Rhode Island (3-8, 2-5), which has dropped five of its last six contests.

Robertson capped a five-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run 4:15 into the contest to give Villanova the lead for good. Robertson’s 4-yard run midway through the first quarter doubled the lead and Kevin Monangai gave the Wildcats a 21-0 lead with a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.

Two more touchdown runs by Robertson of 3 and 10 yards, respectively, pushed the lead to 35-0 at intermission. Monangai, who ran for 56 yards on 12 carries, added a second touchdown run in the third quarter and Villanova rushed for a season-high 338 overall.