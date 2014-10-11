FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villanova 44, Rhode Island 21
October 11, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Villanova 44, Rhode Island 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: EDITS throughout)

Villanova 44, Rhode Island 21: John Robertson threw four touchdown passes as the host Wildcats trounced the Rams.

Robertson was 13-of-16 for 189 yards and also led Villanova (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) with 61 yards on eight carries. Poppy Livers caught seven balls for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Robbie Jackson of Rhode Island (0-6, 0-2) led the way with seven catches for 128 yards and two scores. James Caparell was 22-of-33 for 249 yards without an interception for the Rams, who managed a total of 50 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Robertson threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, including a 44-yard strike to Livers, as Villanova led 16-0 after one period. Robertson notched two more TD strikes in the final three minutes of the second quarter, including a 14-yard pass to Livers, as the Wildcats held a commanding 37-0 lead at intermission.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Chris Polony’s 7-yard TD run extended the advantage to 44-0. Rhode Island, which went 1-for-14 on third down, scored three touchdowns in the final nine minutes to make the score more respectable.

