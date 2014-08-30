Syracuse 27, Villanova 26 (2OT): Prince-Tyson Gulley rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown as the host Orange, who played the second half without ejected quarterback Terrel Hunt, used a trick play in double overtime to beat the Wildcats.

Hunt, who finished 10-of-17 for 94 yards and rushed three times for 25 yards, was ejected with 3:20 left in the first half after punching Villanova linebacker Dillon Lucas in the facemask at the end of a run. Austin Wilson went 11-of-17 for 89 yards for Syracuse (1-0) and holder Riley Dixon completed a 1-yard TD pass to Kendall Moore in the second overtime.

John Robertson went 16-of-27 for 199 yards and an overtime touchdown and rushed for 115 yards on 34 carries to lead Villanova (0-1). Kevin Monangai added 46 rushing yards and a touchdown while Poppy Livers had five catches for 58 yards and a 67-yard punt return score in the third quarter.

After trading field goals in the first overtime, Syarcuse set up for a 17-yard field goal before Dixon rolled out and hit Moore for a 1-yard score. The Wildcats, who missed a 25-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in regulation that could have won it, answered on Robertson’s 9-yard pass to Gary Underwood but the quarterback was stuffed on the ensuing two-point attempt.

Gulley’s 65-yard touchdown run up the middle put Syracuse ahead with 6 1/2 left in the first quarter and, after Monangai tied it on a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Ryan Norton hit a 38-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead the drive before Hunt’s ejection. Wilson went 6-of-7 for 55 yards on Syracuse’s first drive of the third quarter before Adonis Ameen-Moore punched it in from 2 yards out, but the Orange had just two first downs the rest of regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: It was Livers’ second career punt return for a touchdown, both coming inside a dome (at Georgia State in 2012). ... Syracuse’s first scoring drive (96 yards) was the Orange’s longest since Oct. 9, 2010, against South Florida. ... Syracuse was the only FBS team to not allow a 100-yard rusher last year. Robertson was the first opponent to run for 100 yards against the Orange since Temple’s Montel Harris in November 2012.