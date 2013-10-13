(Updated: Athens’ passing numbers.)

Villanova 45, Towson 35: John Robertson passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and added 150 yards and three scores on the ground as the visiting Wildcats snapped the Tigers’ 10-game winning streak.

Robertson went over 100 yards rushing for the third time in four games and Kevin Monangai added 62 yards and a touchdown for Villanova (4-2, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). The Wildcats, ranked 15th in the FCS Coaches Poll, surrendered 466 total yards to Towson’s high-powered offense but forced five turnovers.

Peter Athens finished 24-of-41 for 355 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for No. 2 Towson (6-1, 2-1). Spencer Wilkins caught five passes for 125 yards and Terrance West had six receptions for 101 yards to go with 61 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Wildcats scored on all six of their offensive possessions in the first half - including touchdowns on their first five. Villanova’s scoring streak finally ended with a fumble on the Towson 10-yard line to halt the Wildcats’ opening possession of the third quarter.

The Tigers fell behind early for the third straight week — they trailed 14-0 to Stony Brook and 20-3 to New Hampshire before rallying for wins — but they couldn’t dig out of the hole this time. A pair of touchdowns within a span of 1:18 — sandwiched around a successful onside kick — pulled Towson within 45-35 with 6:31 left, but the comeback bid was ended with a blocked field goal with 57 seconds left.