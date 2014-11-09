FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villanova 42, Towson 14
November 9, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Villanova 42, Towson 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Towson yards in graph 3 DELETES “Robertson completed his first 17 passes and” in graph 5)

Villanova 42, Towson 14: John Robertson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Wildcats routed the visiting Tigers.

Robertson threw for 182 yards and rushed 20 times for 107 yards and a touchdown for Villanova (8-2, 5-1 Colonial Athletic), which scored 42 of the game’s final 49 points. Austin Medley rushed for 78 yards and a score to help the Wildcats bounce back from last Saturday’s 10-9 loss at Richmond.

Darius Victor rushed 26 times for 165 yards and scored on a 2-yard run on the Tigers’ first possession. Connor Frazier was 13-of-27 for 111 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Towson (4-6, 2-4), which was held to 293 total yards.

Anthony DeCamillo, Kevin Gulyas and Kevin Monangai each caught TD passes for Villanova, which took a 21-7 lead into the half. Towson cut into the lead midway through the third quarter as Frazier connected with Tanner Vallely on a 5-yard pass, but Villanova answered with 21 consecutive points in the final quarter.

Robertson opened the fourth quarter with a 1-yard TD run before Joe Sarnese intercepted Frazier and returned it 48 yards for a score on Towson’s ensuing possession. Sarnese recorded a game-high 11 tackles for Villanova, which defeated Towson 45-35 last season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
