No. 23 Brigham Young 41, Virginia 33: Heisman-hopeful Taysom Hill shrugged off a slow first half by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and adding a touchdown pass in the fourth as the No. 23 Cougars posted a home victory to remain undefeated. Hill passed for 187 yards and two TDs and added another 72 yards on the ground, helping BYU avenge a 2013 defeat at Virginia when he threw a late interception that set up the Cavaliers’ winning score. Adam Hine returned a kickoff 99 yards midway through the fourth quarter to help seal the victory for the Cougars (4-0), who prevailed despite possessing the ball for under eight minutes in the first half.

Greyson Lambert was 21-of-35 for a career-high 188 yards for the Cavaliers (2-2) before leaving late in the third with an ankle injury. Matt Johns finished up 14-of-23 for 139 yards for Virginia, which rolled up 17 first downs in the first half but could only take a 16-13 lead into the locker room.

On a read option play six minutes into the third quarter, Hill broke a tackle and dragged another defender into the end zone for a 15-yard TD and a 20-16 lead. Early in the fourth, Hill used his legs to allude the pass rush and roll to the right before finding walk-on Mitchell Juergens down the right sideline for a 50-yard TD and a 35-20 lead.

The Cavaliers got a 9-yard TD run by Khalek Shepherd to cut the deficit to eight before Hine went untouched right up the middle on his kickoff return for a 41-26 lead with 7:48 left. Johns hit Kyle Dockins from 11 yards out with 1:28 left but BYU recovered the onside kick to close it out.

Game Notebook: Last year against Virginia, Hill was 13-of-40 for 175 yards as the Cougars were held to a season-low 362 yards in the 19-16 loss ¦ BYU committed 12 penalties bringing its season total to 44. ¦ The Cavaliers fell to UCLA 28-20 in the opener and beat Louisville 23-21 last week in other games against ranked teams.