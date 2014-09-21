BYU overcomes Virginia to stay unbeaten

PROVO, Utah -- Virgina did almost everything right statistically to upset another ranked opponent.

The Cavaliers rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense. They more than doubled BYU in time of possession and benefited from ill-timed penalties that kept various Virginia drives alive while stalling progress for the Cougars’ offense.

In the end, No. 21 BYU still found a way pull away in the second half for a 41-33 victory.

Quarterback Taysom Hill threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a score to help the Cougars (4-0) stay unbeaten and avenge an upset loss to the Cavaliers a year ago.

“We ran 60 plays, which wasn’t a lot,” Hill said. “Offensively, they had a good game plan. Their best defense was keeping their offense out there. That was probably their mentality going into the game and I thought they executed it pretty well. Other than that, Virginia has a great defense, but when we had drives stall, it was because of silly penalties on our part.”

Junior running back Jamaal Williams added 68 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries to help BYU rally from a 16-13 halftime deficit. Fellow running back Adam Hine added a 99-yard kickoff return for the clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Virginia quarterback Greyson Lambert threw for 188 yards on 21-of-35 passing and rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown before leaving late in the third quarter with a lower leg injury. Backup QB Matt Johns threw for 139 yards and a TD on 14-of-23 passing in relief.

Related Coverage Preview: Virginia at Brigham Young

The Cavaliers (2-2) held the ball more than 21 minutes longer than BYU but could not contain the Cougars’ quick-strike offense when it counted.

“The offense put up a good amount of numbers,” Virginia wide receiver Canaan Severin said. “I feel like this game showed we can move the ball. Now, moving forward, we just got to focus on executing and getting the ball in the (end) zone. We have the running backs to do that. We have the skill players to do that and the linemen to do that. We just need to execute.”

After a sluggish first half, BYU’s offense came to life in the third quarter.

The Cougars took their first lead at 20-16 when Hill broke several tackles on a 15-yard scoring run. BYU boosted the lead to 27-16 with 2:23 left in the quarter when Williams punched the ball in untouched from 2 yards.

Hill saved his most impressive touchdown for the fourth quarter, when he found wide-open wide receiver Mitchell Jurgens for a 50-yard strike to make it 34-19 with 10:17 remaining.

“You could tell it was different for us,” BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “It was different for us really from the beginning of the game. It was an appropriate and necessary situation to learn from and we put ourselves in it and we showed ourselves what we could do.”

Virginia seemed ready to stage a comeback when running back Khalel Shepard sprinted in from 10 yards to cut BYU’s lead to eight points.

But kick returner Adam Hine put an end to those plans in a hurry, taking the ensuing kickoff up the middle 99 yards untouched for the clinching score with 7:48 left.

The Cavaliers cut it to 41-33 when Matt Johns connected with Kyle Dockins for an 11-yard TD pass with 1:48 remaining. BYU recovered the onside kick, however, and ran out the clock.

“Our coaches did a great job of putting a game plan together that allowed us to be competitive in this game,” Virginia coach Mike London said. “We made some good things happen and we did some things that didn’t help us. They played better than us in the end and they deserved to win.”

Virginia used a couple of big plays to set up a touchdown on its opening drive of the game.

Cavaliers wide receiver Darius Jennings returned the kickoff 47 yards and then Lambert ran 38 yards on a keeper to get Virginia down to the BYU 1-yard line. From there, Lambert punched it on another keeper two plays later, giving the Cavaliers a quick 7-0 lead.

After the teams traded field goals, BYU used a big play of its own to get going early the second quarter. Receiver Devon Blackmon took a sideline pass 56 yards to set up an 8-yard scoring strike from Hill to receiver Jordan Leslie that made it 10-10.

Kicker Ian Frye drilled three first-half field goals -- from 23, 41 and 22 yards -- to help Virginia scratch out a 16-13 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers had trouble finishing drives with touchdowns, but they kept BYU’s potent offense off the field for the bulk of the first two quarters. Virginia converted 6 of 11 third downs and generated 248 yards of total offense before halftime.

NOTES: Virginia was able to stay a step ahead of BYU before halftime by dominating time of possession. The Cavaliers held the ball for 21:27 and the Cougars’ offense was on the field for just 8:33. ... Virginia has lost nine of its last 10 road openers. The lone win came against Indiana in 2011. ... BYU is 4-0 for the first time since 2008. .. Leading BYU receiver Jordan Leslie left the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter. He did not return.