Evans, Virginia Tech jolt Boston College

Jerod Evans tied a school record with five touchdown passes in Virginia Tech's 49-0 rout of Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College on Saturday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

Evans, who was 16 of 23 for 253 yards, has 10 scoring tosses on the year. Bryan Randall set the school mark with five touchdowns in a triple-overtime defeat at Syracuse on Nov. 9, 2002.

Isaiah Ford had 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Marshawn Williams rushed for 81 yards as the Hokies (2-1) won their ACC opener after a 45-24 loss at Tennessee last Saturday.

Patrick Towles was 9 of 28 for 80 yards and rushed for 17 for Boston College (1-2, 0-2 ACC), which hadn't allowed 40 points since a 42-19 loss to Arizona in the 2013 AdvoCare V100 Bowl.

The Eagles have lost 10 consecutive ACC games after dropping their conference opener 17-14 against Georgia Tech in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland.

The Eagles punted a school-record 13 times, with Mike Knoll racking up 537 yards. The Hokies piled up 478 total yards while allowing 124, with BC gaining only 32 in the final half.

Bucky Hodges had 48 receiving yards in the opening half, giving him 1,159 for his career -- the most for a tight end in Virginia Tech program history.

The Hokies carried a 21-0 lead into halftime and scored 21 more in the third quarter before adding seven in the fourth.

John Johnson picked off Evans with 5:22 remaining in the third, marking Evans' first interception in 80 pass attempts this season.