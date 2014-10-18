Preview: Virginia at Duke

Virginia is aiming to remain atop the ACC Coastal Division and host Duke is looking to take a step toward eventually claiming the crown when the two teams meet on Saturday. The Cavaliers are the only unbeaten squad of the Coastal’s seven teams and they have already doubled last season’s victory total with four overall. The Blue Devils refuse to defeat themselves and have committed only five turnovers in six games.

Virginia hasn’t yet announced a starting quarterback with Greyson Lambert pronounced fully recovered from an ankle injury and Matt Johns playing more than capable football. “The game situation dictates that,” Cavaliers coach Mike London told reporters. “It’s not going to be musical chairs as far as who is in (or) who is out.” There are no issues when it comes to Duke’s quarterback as Anthony Boone (15-3 record) has the second-best winning percentage (.833) of any signal caller in school history behind Worth Lutz (.846).

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Duke –2.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-2, 2-0 ACC): Johns has passed for 687 yards and seven touchdowns while Lambert has thrown for 564 yards and only two touchdowns. Running back Kevin Parks (427 yards) ranks seventh in school history with 2,901 yards and is 13 yards away from passing sixth-place Tommy Vigorito (2,913 from 1977-80). The Cavaliers have been opportunistic with 19 forced turnovers and have received stellar play from freshman free safety Quin Blanding (61 tackles), linebacker Henry Coley (six sacks), defensive end Eli Harold (5.5 sacks), linebacker Max Valles (five sacks) and cornerback Maurice Canady (two interceptions).

ABOUT DUKE (5-1, 1-1): Boone has passed for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns while favorite target Jamison Crowder owns 32 receptions for 372 yards, continuing to climb in the school and conference record books. Crowder’s 230 career receptions are two behind Clemson’s Aaron Kelly for third place in ACC history and he also is 31 yards away from becoming the third player in Duke history to reach 3,000 career receiving yards. Middle linebacker David Helton has a team-best 55 tackles while strong safety Jeremy Cash (52 tackles, two interceptions) and safety DeVon Edwards (52 tackles) are having strong seasons.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia leads the series 33-32, but Duke has won five of the past six matchups.

2. Cavaliers WR Darius Jennings (117) is tied for ninth on the school’s career receptions list and is six away from moving into seventh place.

3. The Blue Devils have won seven consecutive home games.

PREDICTION: Duke 30, Virginia 27