#Intel
October 1, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

West Virginia slips past Kansas State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

West Virginia slips past Kansas State

Matthew McCrane missed a late 42-yard field goal attempt and West Virginia ended Kansas State’s four-year stranglehold in the series with a 17-16 victory on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.

Skyler Howard found Jovan Durante for a 9-yard touchdown with 6:11 left and West Virginia (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) added the decisive extra point, capping a comeback after trailing 13-0 at the half.

Howard finished 24-of-41 passing for 298 yards, including 104 yards by deep threat Shelton Gibson.

West Virginia, which outgained Kansas State 422-286, had pulled within 16-10 on Justin Crawford’s 1-yard run with 13:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Jesse Ertz finished only 10-of-30 passing but put Kansas State (2-2, 0-1) in position for the go-ahead score by connecting with Byron Pringle for 19 yards on third-and-8.

That opportunity slipped away when McCrane missed wide left with 2:03 to play.

After Josh Lambert missed a 30-yard field goal attempt to end West Virginia’s first drive of the game, Kansas State linebacker Elijah Lee intercepted Howard on a pass that Ka‘Raun White bobbled.

The Wildcats converted the turnover into a 48-yard touchdown drive capped by Ertz’s 2-yard scramble.

McCrane converted second-quarter field goals of 31 and 37 yards to put Kansas State up 13-0.

