Preview: Virginia at Georgia Tech

Virginia finds itself in a four-way tie for third place in the ACC’s Coastal Division, but the Cavaliers can make a big jump toward the top when they travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday to face the second-place Yellow Jackets. Virginia has dropped into the logjam in the middle of the division thanks to two disappointing losses, falling at Duke before a late turnover led to the decisive touchdown in a 28-27 home defeat to North Carolina last week. The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game skid of their own last week, forcing five first-quarter turnovers to beat Pittsburgh 56-28.

The Cavaliers gave up 230 yards on first-down plays last week and will need to be better against Georgia Tech’s high-powered offense, which is averaging 37.1 points per game. “We coached poorly at the end and played poorly,” Virginia head coach Mike London said after the Cavaliers allowed the game-winning touchdown with 4:05 remaining and were penalized to give North Carolina a first down with 1:17 to play. The Yellow Jackets recovered fumbles on Pittsburgh’s first four possessions and rushed for a season-high 465 yards.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Georgia Tech -3.5.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-4, 2-2 ACC): The Cavaliers were picked last in the Coastal in the conference’s preseason poll but have exceeded expectations with their four conference games being decided by a total of 16 points. Virginia is averaging 458.6 yards of total offense in its past four contests, and senior running back Kevin Parks has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the past three games. Freshman Quin Blanding ranks second in the ACC with 76 tackles.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (6-2, 3-2 ACC): The Yellow Jackets likely will not have running back Zach Laskey for the second consecutive week due to a right shoulder injury, but Georgia Tech has topped 600 yards of total offense in each of the past two games. Quarterback Justin Thomas leads the team in rushing with 717 yards while throwing for 1,106 yards and 11 scores. The defense tied a school record by recovering six fumbles against the Panthers last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Tech running back Synjyn Days filled in for Laskey last week, rushing for a career-best 110 yards.

2. Parks is sixth in school history in total touchdowns (33) and is two away from moving into a tie for fourth.

3. The Yellow Jackets lead the series 18-17-1, winning 14 of 21 meetings in Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 37, Virginia 31