Preview: Virginia at Georgia Tech

Despite missing five starters on offense last week Georgia Tech found a way for its biggest victory of an inconsistent season, and the Yellow Jackets look for momentum – and health – when they host Virginia on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets’ stunning upset of Virginia Tech last week, coming without dual-threat quarterback Justin Thomas, made Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons, even if it did not quell the speculation around head coach Paul Johnson’s future.

“If they think they can get somebody better, they ought to go get ’em,” Johnson told reporters during his Tuesday’s press conference, one day after indicating Thomas should return from an upper-body injury. “That’s certainly their right.” The Cavaliers have dropped five in a row and head coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters Monday he will start senior Matt Jones at quarterback this week, after junior Kurt Benkert passed for fewer than 200 yards in three of the previous four games. “It’s the best thing to do for Kurt,” Mendenhall said. “I think he’ll grow and develop more so by playing this role for a little bit.” Johns passed for 175 yards and a touchdown in last season’s 27-21 victory over the Yellow Jackets in Charlottesville.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, WVIR (Charlottesville), WUPA (Atlanta). LINE: Georgia Tech -11.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-8, 1-5 ACC): Johns passed for 2,810 yards – third in the ACC and third all-time in school history – while starting all 12 games last season. The Cavaliers need a jolt offensively, ranking 96th in the country in scoring (24.3 points per contest) and 108th nationally in yards per game (357.9). But the problems for the Cavaliers have not been all on the offense, as the defense has allowed 32.2 points per game despite the play of inside linebacker Micah Kiser – whose 231 tackles since the start of last season is second among players at Power 5 schools.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (6-4, 3-4 ACC): The Yellow Jackets welcome back Thomas, who has passed for 4,363 yards and rushed for 2,369 yards in his career. Georgia Tech scored 17 points off turnovers in the upset of Virginia Tech, as ACC defensive back of the week Lawrence Austin intercepted two passes and forced a fumble. Sophomore running back Marcus Marshall averaged 7.5 yards per carry in rushing for 143 yards last week, filling in for the injured J.J. Green and suspended Dedrick Mills.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia P Nicholas Conte leads the ACC and is 11th nationally in punting average (44.8).

2. Marshall and backup quarterback Matthew Jordan (132 yards rushing) combined to give the Yellow Jackets a pair of 100-plus yards rushers for the first time since the 2014 Orange Bowl.

3. Kiser leads the ACC and is third in nation with 11.4 tackles per game; FS Quin Blanding is second in the league and 11th in the country (10 per contest).

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 35, Virginia 17