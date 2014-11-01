EditorsNote: ERROR FIX: In eighth graf, kicker is Alex Howell

Boston College runs by Virginia Tech, 33-31

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- With one big opening, Boston College quarterback Tyler Murphy finally shut the door on Virginia Tech.

Murphy, a senior transfer, ran through a massive hole and sprinted 57 yards for the deciding touchdown late in the fourth quarter in the Eagles’ 33-31 win over Virginia tech on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

“It kind of parted like the Red Sea,” Murphy said. “My job was easy -- just don’t get caught.”

Murphy completed 8 of 15 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a game-high 122 yards and the winning score in the Eagles’ first win in Blacksburg since 2007.

BC (6-3, 3-2 ACC) rushed for 258 yards and limited Tech (4-5, 1-4) to 69 yards on the ground. In their six wins this season, the Eagles have outrushed their opponents 1,973 to 222.

“We did an unbelievably great job shutting down the run today,” BC coach Steve Addazio said.

Related Coverage Preview: Virginia at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech scored consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 24-23 lead, but BC answered with 10 straight points to secure the victory.

Kicker Alex Howell kicked a 44-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 26-24 advantage with 4:12 remaining. The Hokies elected to punt on their next drive, instead of trying to convert a fourth-and-5 from their 30.

Murphy’s deciding touchdown run came on third-and-10 from BC’s 43-yard line.

“Coach called my number, and I just felt really confident that I was going to get the job done,” Murphy said.

The Eagles handed the Hokies their third straight loss. It was Tech’s fourth setback at home this season, matching its previous high set in 1992.

The Hokies need to win two of their final three games to prolong their 21-year bowl streak.

“I thought we played better. We just didn’t come out with a win,” Hokies sophomore fullback Sam Rogers said.

Virginia Tech drove 95 yards on its first possession and scored on freshman running back Marshawn Williams’ 8-yard run with 11:51 left in the first quarter.

In terms of yardage, it was the longest drive of the season for the Hokies, who had gained 97 yards total in the first halves of their previous two games.

Boston College tied it 7-7 on Murphy’s 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Callinan on the first play of the second quarter.

The Hokies retook the lead on Joey Slye’s 27-yard field goal with 12:45 remaining in the half.

The Eagles scored 16 unanswered points after that. Sophomore running back Myles Willis reached the end zone on a career-long 68-yard run midway through the second quarter, and BC added a 2-yard touchdown pass from Murphy to freshman running back Marcus Outlow (the PAT was missed) and a 19-yard field goal by Launceford in the third.

Tech cut BC’s lead to 23-17 with a 67-yard touchdown drive to start the fourth quarter. The Hokies kept the possession alive with a 30-yard run by linebacker Derek Di Nardo on a fake punt, and then quarterback Michael Brewer completed a 33-yard pass to freshman receiver Cam Phillips on third-and-17 to get Tech to the Eagles’ 10-yard line. Brewer completed the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:51 left.

Brewer connected with tight end Bucky Hodges on a 7-yard scoring pass with 7:12 remaining to give the Hokies’ their first lead of the game, 24-23.

“We’ve lost three in a row. It’s not something that we’re proud of, but at the same time guys fought to the end,” Brewer said.

NOTES: Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford had seven receptions to give him 41 for the season, which is a freshman record for the Hokies. ... Willie Byrn’s 44-yard catch in the first quarter was the longest offensive play by the Hokies this season. ... Willis’ second-quarter touchdown run was the longest play allowed by the Hokies this year. It was also the second-longest run of the season by the Eagles. ... BC’s Truman Gutapfel blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt by Slye at the end of the first half. It was the first blocked field goal for the Eagles since Oct. 20, 2012, at Georgia Tech. It was the second blocked field goal allowed by the Hokies this season. ... Virginia Tech fell to 31-7 in November (29-7 in ACC games) since 2004. ... Tech sophomore RT Jonathan McLaughlin suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. He was replaced by junior Wade Hansen.