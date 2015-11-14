Preview: Virginia at Louisville

For a program that has gone to a bowl game five straight seasons and in 14 of the last 17, Louisville’s opportunity to become bowl eligible this Saturday against visiting Virginia may not seem like much. However, when one considers that the Cardinals opened 0-3 and were just 2-4 entering the midpoint of their season, a sixth victory before the middle of November is certainly notable.

“You’ve got to be able to believe in what you believe in and keep working at it,” coach Bobby Petrino told reporters this week when asked about overcoming the three-game losing streak to begin the year. “But it was hard, no question about it.” Louisville, which will be finishing up its home schedule Saturday, is coming off perhaps its best overall performance of the season in a 41-17 drubbing of Syracuse, as Kyle Bolin threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns in his first start since Sept. 17. The Cavaliers fell to 0-4 on the road with a 27-21 loss at Miami and would need to win out to gain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2011. The Cardinals will be looking to avenge a 23-21 loss at Virginia a year ago that snapped the Cavaliers’ 10-game slide against FBS opponents.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Louisville -13.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA (3-6, 2-3 ACC): The Cavaliers have dropped 14 straight road games overall dating to a victory at North Carolina State in 2012, and the streak hangs over every away contest. “We’ve just got to find a way to keep staying positive and make sure we put ourselves in positions to have those positive experiences,” coach Mike London said at his weekly press conference. “The ‘next game up’ mentality is that this next game is an away game against a good Louisville team.” It is tough to win away from home when your quarterback (Matt Johns) has thrown for seven of his league-leading 14 interceptions in four road affairs.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-4, 4-2): The ground game gave Bolin loads of support with 217 rushing yards, 117 coming from Brandon Radcliff on just 10 carries. “The one thing we haven’t done a good job on with Brandon this year is getting him started because once we can get him through the line of scrimmage he’s really quick and did a nice job of running the ball,” Petrino said. The Cardinals’ defense has yielded an average of 210.3 total yards during the three-game winning streak and owns 15 interceptions, tied for third in FBS play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cavaliers RB Taquan Mizzell is averaging 94.3 yards over his last three games after being held to 66 or fewer in the first six contests.

2. Virginia leads FBS with an average of 26 yards per punt return, while Louisville is 116th (3.4).

3. Petrino is 10-0 on Senior Day, including 5-0 at Louisville.

PREDICTION: Louisville 31, Virginia 14