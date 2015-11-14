FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisville 38, Virginia 31
November 14, 2015 / 8:33 PM / 2 years ago

Louisville 38, Virginia 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Louisville 38, Virginia 31

Junior James Quick forced a key fumble on special teams to set up sophomore running back L.J. Scott’s go-ahead touchdown run as Louisville notched a 38-31 victory over Virginia in ACC play at Louisville, Ky.

Junior running back Brandon Radcliff rushed for a career-high 146 yards along with two touchdowns as the Cardinals (6-4, 5-2) won their fourth consecutive game. Louisville racked up 266 rushing yards while winning for the sixth time in seven games following an 0-3 start.

Junior quarterback Matt Johns passed for 260 yards and a career-best four touchdowns for the Cavaliers (3-7, 2-4), who clinched their fourth straight losing campaign and seventh in eight seasons. Senior receiver Canaan Severin had eight receptions for 116 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, including a 16-yarder that pulled Virginia within 38-31 with 1:16 remaining.

The score was tied at 24 in the fourth quarter when Quick dislodged the ball from Virginia punt returner Olamide Zaccheaus at the Cavaliers’ 19-yard line and sophomore Stacy Thomas recovered it at the 5. Two plays later, Scott scored on a 1-yard run to put Louisville ahead with 8:30 left and Radcliff tacked on a 36-yard touchdown run with 2:57 to play.

The Cardinals led 24-17 after Radcliff’s 9-yard scoring run with 11:56 left in the third quarter. Virginia knotted the score when Johns tossed a 23-yard scoring pass to Severin with 10:14 left in the contest.

Johns threw first-half touchdown passes of 2 yards to redshirt freshman Evan Butts and 30 yards to Severin - the latter giving the Cavaliers a 14-10 lead.

Sophomore quarterback Kyle Bolin threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Cole Hikutini to give Louisville a 17-14 lead with 6:47 left in the half. Virginia senior Ian Frye kicked a tying 46-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

