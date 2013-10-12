Preview: Virginia at Maryland

Maryland entered last weekend as an unbeaten squad with a surging offense, but exited as a team with more questions than answers after one of its most lopsided defeats in school history. The Terrapins will attempt to pick up the pieces starting Saturday when they return home to face Virginia. Maryland averaged 39.8 points and 498.5 yards as it rolled to its first 4-0 start since 2001, but was held to 234 yards in a 63-0 loss at Florida State – matching its largest margin of defeat since 1993.

Making matters worse, starting quarterback C.J. Brown suffered a concussion in the second quarter and is not expected to play in this contest. While the Cavaliers were able to accumulate 459 yards of total offense despite starting two new receivers, they were doomed by four turnovers and a season-high 13 penalties in Saturday’s 48-27 home setback against Ball State. Virginia, which went into the contest allowing 299 yards per game, surrendered 506 against the Cardinals and have lost two in a row.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Maryland -7.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-3, 0-1 ACC): Following their 188-yard effort in a 14-3 loss on Sept. 28 at Pittsburgh, the Cavaliers were able to open up their offense with a number of deep shots against Ball State. The emphasis on stretching the defense allowed quarterback David Watford to throw for a career-high 209 yards while Kevin Parks led a running game that rushed for 236 yards. Right tackle Eric Smith was one of four Cavaliers to draw their first career start last week and became only the fourth freshman in school history to start at offensive tackle.

ABOUT MARYLAND (4-1, 0-1): With Brown likely out this week, it will be up to backup Caleb Rowe to find a way to get Stefon Diggs the ball after one of the ACC’s best all-purpose threats was held to 29 total yards against the Seminoles. The Terrapins’ running game was every bit as ineffective, gaining 33 yards on 25 carries after averaging 227 over their first four wins. Maryland’s inability to sustain offense (nine first downs) wore down the defense, which gave 614 yards (and 42 second-half points) after entering the weekend ranked sixth in the FBS in total defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland is tied for fourth in the country with 18 sacks and one of four ACC teams with at least that many.

2. Virginia has won 15 of the last 21 meetings, including three in a row on the road.

3. After averaging 176.7 all-purpose yards through the Terrapins’ first three games, Diggs has been held to 46 total yards over the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Maryland 27, Virginia 17