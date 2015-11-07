FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami 27, Virginia 21
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 7, 2015 / 8:49 PM / in 2 years

Miami 27, Virginia 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Miami 27, Virginia 21

Sophomore quarterback Brad Kaaya threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns after missing the previous game because of a concussion to lead Miami to a 27-21 victory over Virginia in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kaaya threw scoring passes of 67 yards to wide receiver Stacy Coley and 5 yards to tight end David Njoku. He also hooked up with Njoku for a 58-yard reception to set up running back Mark Walton’s 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Hurricanes (6-3, 3-2) a 24-15 cushion early in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers (3-6, 2-3) responded with a drive to Miami’s 4-yard line on the ensuing series, but an offensive pass interference call nullified Matt Johns’ touchdown pass, and Virginia settled for Ian Frye’s 36-yard field goal to cut the deficit to six points.

The Hurricanes took the ensuing kickoff from their own 20-yard line to Virginia’s 22 before stalling, and kicker Michael Badgley booted a 39-yard field goal to give Miami a nine-point advantage again with under three minutes left.

Frye added another field goal, this one from 47 yards, with 35 seconds left, but the Hurricanes recovered the onside kickoff attempt to seal the win.

Kaaya was 20-of-26 passing and Coley had seven receptions for 132 yards. Johns was 29-of-42 passing for 280 yards for Virginia.

