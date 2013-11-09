Preview: Virginia at North Carolina

North Carolina has enjoyed a resurgence over the last two weeks, while Virginia’s season just keeps getting worse. The Cavaliers look to reverse their losing ways against the improving Tar Heels when the teams square off on North Carolina’s home field this Saturday. While the Tar Heels have played better of late, they will not have the services of senior quarterback Bryn Renner for the 118th installment of this rivalry.

Renner, the most accurate quarterback in North Carolina history, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Tar Heels’ 27-19 win over North Carolina State last weekend. Redshirt sophomore Marquise Williams, who started against Virginia Tech earlier this year, will take full-time command under center for North Carolina. Perhaps he could have some success against a Cavaliers team that has lost six straight games and has yielded 40.8 points per game over its last five contests.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: North Carolina -13.5.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-7, 0-5 ACC): The Cavaliers’ issues run deep, as they rank 104th in the nation in points per game and 100th in points allowed. In last week’s 59-10 demolition at the hands of Clemson, Virginia gave up 435 passing yards and managed only 163 passing yards themselves, with David Watford and Greyson Lambert combining to go 19-of-46 with two interceptions. One constant for the Cavs has been the play of Kevin Parks, who leads the team with 696 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and ranks second on the squad in both catches and receiving yards.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (3-5, 2-3): While the loss of Brenner stings, the Tar Heels’ recent success has been fueled by a defense that has not given up a passing touchdown in three games and has allowed just four total touchdowns during that span. Williams has been North Carolina’s leading rusher in three of the last four games, although none of those single-game totals exceeded 56 yards. When asked to throw, Williams likely will depend on tight end Eric Ebron, who has a chance to break the ACC single-season records for most catches and yards by a tight end by year’s end.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the 118th meeting between North Carolina and Virginia dating back to 1892, with the Tar Heels holding a 59-54-4 edge.

2. While Virginia has endured a tough season, the future is bright: Only one team in the nation has fewer seniors on its roster than the Cavaliers (eight).

3. Last week, North Carolina allowed only 59 passing yards versus Boston College, the fewest surrendered by a Tar Heels team since 1997.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 19, Virginia 17