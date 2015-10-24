North Carolina 26, Virginia 13

Running back Elijah Hood scored on a pair of three-yard touchdown runs and North Carolina defeated Virginia 26-13 for its sixth consecutive victory on Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Quarterback Marquise Williams completed 21-of-26 passes for 226 yards for North Carolina (6-1, 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference), which has a key game at nationally ranked Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Williams also rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries.

Hood gained 101 yards on 21 carries.

Nick Weiler kicked field goals of 29 and 37 yards for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels intercepted four of Virginia quarterback Matt Johns’ passes, all in the second half. North Carolina also recovered a Johns fumble after Virginia moved into Tar Heels territory with under four minutes to play.

Virginia (2-5, 1-2) tied the score 13-13 on Ian Frye’s 26-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the first half. Earlier, Johns connected on a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Hopkins.

Trailing 26-13, Virginia moved to the North Carolina four-yard line before Johns’ fourth-down pass was intercepted by linebacker Shakeel Rashad with 5:50 left.

North Carolina running back T.J. Logan had a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

When Williams threw a second-quarter interception, the pickoff by safety Quin Blanding marked the first interception for Virginia’s defense this season.