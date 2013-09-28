Preview: Virginia at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is wasting little time getting acclimated to its new surroundings in the Atlantic Coast Conference by diving right into division play. The Panthers face their third ACC opponent in four games when they host Virginia on Saturday. Pittsburgh was blown out by Florida State in its opener but pulled even in its first year in the conference by outlasting Duke last weekend.

The Cavaliers will enjoy their initial conference game and first road test after padding their record with an easy triumph over Virginia Military Institute last week. Virginia figures to be battling with the Panthers in the Coastal Division and will try to control the pace with its strong running game. Pittsburgh is more comfortable in the air with quarterback Tom Savage, who is coming off a six-touchdown performance.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Pittsburgh -5.5.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-1): The Cavaliers were pounded 59-10 by No. 2 Oregon on Sept. 7 but made good use of an off week and got things turned around in a 49-0 triumph over VMI. That defensive effort will be difficult to repeat against the Panthers, and Virginia could find itself in a hole if it gives up extra possessions. Sophomore quarterback David Watford has more interceptions (six) than passing touchdowns (three) and is averaging less than five yards per attempt.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-1, 1-1 ACC): The Panthers are not exactly impressing people with a defense that is allowing an average of 41 points, but are showing that they own some weapons on the other side of the ball. Savage tied the ACC record with his six touchdown passes in a 58-55 win over Duke last week and is developing a bond with freshman receiver Tyler Boyd, who has gone over 130 yards receiving in each of the last two games. Boyd joins senior Devin Street, who is averaging an ACC-best 129 receiving yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The schools have not met since 2007, when Virginia earned a 44-14 victory.

2. Street needs five catches to tie Antonio Bryant for second on the Panthers’ all-time list and 11 to pass Latef Grim (1998-2000) for the most in school history.

3. The Cavaliers have dropped each of their last three ACC openers.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 35, Virginia 28