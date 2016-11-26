Preview: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech spent its first season under head coach Justin Fuente racking up impressive road wins but will need to play better at home to clinch a spot in the ACC championship game. The Hokies can wrap up first place in the Coastal Division and a date with Clemson in the conference championship game when they host rival Virginia in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

Virginia Tech already had victories at North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Duke on the resume before going into Notre Dame last week and emerging with a 34-31 win, but a 30-20 home setback to Georgia Tech on Nov. 12 prevented it from wrapping up the Coastal Division already. The Hokies are tied with North Carolina atop the division but own the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a 34-3 triumph at the Tar Heels on Oct. 8, and therefore control their own destiny. The Cavaliers would be happy to end a six-game losing streak by beating Virginia Tech. "My message to (the players) in the locker room was, my plan is to go as hard as I can go to help them and help this program have a strong finish in their last game," Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters. "I'll put a plan together that will hopefully allow them to do that, and I'm trusting them to put the preparation in to execute that plan as hard as they can."

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN2. LINE: Virginia Tech -18.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-9, 1-6 ACC): Senior running back Taquan Mizzell is finishing his career strong and rushed for a career-best 131 yards in a 31-17 loss at Georgia Tech last week. "It's a bowl game," Mizzell told the school's website of the upcoming game against Virginia Tech. "We've got one game left, one week of college practice, one college game left, and (the Hokies are) going to get all I've got." Senior quarterback Matt Johns made his first start of the season last week and went 27-of-44 for 220 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-3, 5-2): The Hokies were in danger of a second straight loss when they fell behind Notre Dame by 17 points in the first half and trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter, but the defense turned up the pressure and quarterback Jerod Evans made the plays down the stretch in a 34-31 triumph. Evans was intercepted a total of three times in the last two games after throwing a combined two picks in the first nine games. Evans also leads Virginia Tech in rushing with 675 yards and totaled three TDs against the Fighting Irish to give him 31 for the season, passing former quarterback Logan Thomas (30) for the school record.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cavaliers LB Micah Kiser is second in FBS with 120 tackles.

2. Virginia Tech needs seven points to break the school record of 374 set in the 2010 campaign.

3. The Hokies won the last 12 in the series, but the Cavaliers were within one score at the end of three of the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 27