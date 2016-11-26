EditorsNote: Fixing headline

Evans totals three TDs as Virginia Tech blasts Virginia

Junior quarterback Jerod Evans passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score as Virginia Tech rolled to a 52-10 victory over Virginia on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Blacksburg, Va.

Senior fullback Sam Rogers contributed 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Hokies (9-3, 6-2) defeated the Cavaliers for the 13th consecutive time. Junior linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown for Virginia Tech, which will play Clemson in the ACC championship game next Saturday.

Senior tailback Taquan Mizzell rushed for 113 yards for Virginia, which lost its seventh straight game. The Cavaliers were outgained 579-247 and finish 2-10, 1-7, in Bronco Mendenhall's first season as coach.

Virginia Tech had the contest under control with a 28-point halftime advantage and continued the assault with Evans' 42-yard touchdown throw to junior tight end Bucky Hodges just 98 seconds into the second half. Junior Joey Slye added a 24-yard field goal to make it 38-0 before the Cavaliers got on the board on junior Sam Hayward's 29-yard field goal with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

Thirty seconds later, the lead was 45-3 as Motuapuaka scored on the fumble return. Sophomore free safety Mook Reynolds forced Virginia senior quarterback Connor Brewer to fumble and Motuapuaka scooped up the ball and rumbled 70 yards for the score.

Later in the quarter, Hokies senior quarterback Brendon Motley tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Tavron McMillian to make it 52-3.

Cavaliers junior quarterback Kurt Benkert threw a 39-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter as Virginia fell for the 17th time in the past 18 meetings with the Hokies.

The Hokies held a 366-94 edge in total offense while leading 28-0 at the break.

Rogers scored an 8-yard run in the opening quarter and Virginia Tech added three touchdowns in the second quarter.

Evans capped a 10-play, 99-yard excursion with a 39-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Cam Phillips to make it 14-0 with 10:40 left in the half. Rogers broke loose on a 32-yard scoring scamper three-plus minutes later and Evans scored on a 1-yard keeper with 2:45 left to account for the 28-point halftime margin.