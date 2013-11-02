Preview: Virginia Tech at Boston College

Virginia Tech will have history and the third-stingiestdefense in the nation on its side when it visits Boston College in their AtlanticCoast Conference game on Saturday. The Hokies have won their last five gamesagainst the Eagles, including a 30-23 comeback win in overtime last season whenLogan Thomas ran for one touchdown and threw for two more - with his secondscoring strike serving as the game-winner. Virginia Tech looks to rebound fromlast week’s 13-10 loss to Duke, which dropped the Hokies out ofthe Top 25.

Boston College will try to bounce back from a 34-10 ACCthrashing by North Carolina despite Andre Williams rushing for 172 yards to go over 1,000yards for the season. Williams is fifth in the nation among FBS runningbacks in rushing average at 144.3 yards per game to lead the Eagles‘ground-and-pound offense, which has rushed for more than 200 yards in three ofits last four games, but will be tested against the Hokies. “This defenseis better than all the other defenses we’ve faced,” Boston College coachSteve Addazio said. “They’re legit. I knew they were good, and now afterwatching the tape, I‘m like, ‘Wow, here we go.’ ”

TV: Noon ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Virginia Tech -5.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (6-2,3-1 ACC): The Hokies have dominated on defense, allowing opponents anaverage of only 248.8 yards while rankingsecond in passing defense and first in interceptions with 17. The stickingpoint for head coach Frank Beamer has been his offense, which is 111th in yardsper game (335.8) and 100th in scoring average (21.5 points). While 6-foot-6 Thomasis already Virginia Tech’s all-time leader in passing yardage (7,761) andcompletions (609), the Hokies have only reached the end zone 13 times in 26 redzone possessions this season to rank 118th out of 123 FBS offenses in red zonescoring percentage.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE(3-4, 1-3 ACC): It has been a tough debut for Addazio in his first seasonat the BC helm after wins over Villanova and Wake Forest to start the year. TheEagles have since gone 1-4 and allowed 34 or more points in three of their losses.Chase Rettig will make his 40th consecutive start under center, but hasstruggled with 1,140 yards passing this season, including just 57 yards lastweek against the Tar Heels, after throwing for 3,065 yards a year ago. Rettig‘sfavorite target remains wide receiver Alex Amidon, who has 46 catches for 585yards and three touchdowns, ranking third among BC’s all-time leaders inreceiving yards with 2,353.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia Tech is 60-16 in the ACC since joining theconference in 2004, including 29-8 on the road.

2. Boston College is the ACC’s least-penalized team, gettingflagged 27 times through seven games to rank eighth-best in the country.

3. The Eagles will be without WR/PR Spiffy Evans, who is outfor the season after breaking his clavicle against North Carolina.

PREDICTION: VirginiaTech 20, Boston College 13