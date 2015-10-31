Preview: Virginia Tech at Boston College

Virginia Tech has made it to a bowl game in each of the last 22 seasons, a streak that could be in jeopardy if the Hokies fail to show up Saturday at Boston College. Frank Beamer’s team needs to win three of its final four games to keep alive the run of bowl invitations, but it has visits to Georgia Tech and in-state rival Virginia and a home game against ACC unbeaten North Carolina down the stretch.

The Hokies’ difficult campaign continued with a 45-43 quadruple-overtime loss against then-No. 21 Duke last week. “I’ve said all along that I really like this football team,” Beamer told reporters Monday. “We’ve had some tough losses, haven’t made some plays that we need to make, but I like the character on this team.” The Hokies have also suffered tough losses in each of the last two years against Boston College, including a 33-31 setback at home last year. The Eagles remain the only winless team in the ACC after a 17-14 loss at Louisville last Saturday.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Virginia Tech -2.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-5, 1-3 ACC): Michael Brewer returned to the starting quarterback job against Duke after missing several games with a broken collarbone and spending one as the backup, responding with 270 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores went to tight end Bucky Hodges, who has five on the season, two behind teammate and ACC leader Isaiah Ford. Travon McMillian added a career-high 142 rushing yards against Duke and has 337 yards on 56 carries over the last three games.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-5, 0-5): Quarterback Jeff Smith suffered a concussion against Louisville and is not practicing this week, but coach Steve Addazio has not ruled him out for Saturday. Backup Troy Flutie, who leads the Eagles’ meager attack with 382 passing yards, and fellow freshman John Fadule will handle the work with the first-team offense in practice. Already riddled by injuries, Boston College has also lost sophomore cornerback Kamrin Moore for the season with a leg injury, which Addazio called a “devastating loss.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brewer threw for a career-high 345 yards in last season’s meeting.

2. Flutie has completed 17-of-40 passes since a 7-of-8 showing against Howard on Sept. 12.

3. Beamer is 128-6-1 at Virginia Tech when his team allows fewer than 14 points; Boston College is averaging 8.2 in ACC play.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 16