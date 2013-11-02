FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston College 34, Virginia Tech 27
November 2, 2013

Boston College 34, Virginia Tech 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Thomas’ pass attempts, plays before Williams’ TD in graf 3.)

Boston College 34, Virginia Tech 27: Andre Williams rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and the host Eagles tookadvantage of four Hokies’ turnovers to pull off the Atlantic Coast Conference upset.Williams scored on a 19-yard runin the first quarter and sealed it in the fourth quarter for Boston College (4-4,2-3) on a 62-yard scoring run with 4:35 remaining. The Eagles gained 289 yards inoffense against Virginia Tech (6-3, 3-2 ACC), which entered the contest ranked third nationally at 248.8 yards allowed per game.

Virginia Tech’s Logan Thomas was intercepted twice — both leading to scores — andfumbled once, finishing 24-of-41 passing for 391 yards and two touchdowns. TheHokies rolled up 394 yards in offense over the final three quarters, but turnedthe ball over on downs, trailing, 27-20, one play before Williams’ secondtouchdown.

After Williams gave Boston College the early lead, TreyEdmunds’ 1-yard TD in the second quarter and Cody Journell’s 56-yard field goaljust before halftime gave Virginia Tech a 10-7 lead. The Eagles converted apair of Virginia Tech turnovers into scores in the third quarter on a NateFreese field goal following an interception by Manuel Asprilla and a 2-yardtouchdown pass from Chase Rettig to Jake Sinkovec after a fumble recovery at theHokies’ 17-yard line.

The two teams traded field goals early in the fourth quarterto make it 20-20 when Thomas, who had hit Kalvin Cline for a 1-yard TD midwaythrough the third quarter, was picked off again by Boston College’s Kevin Pierre-Louis,who returned it for a 33-yard touchdown to put the Eagles ahead, 27-20. Trailing by two touchdowns, Thomas hit Edmunds for a 22-yard TD to make it34-27, but Boston College ran out the clock after recovering a Thomas fumble athis own 24.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles’ snapped a five-game losing streakagainst the Hokies. ... Thomas, who turned in his third career 300-yard passingday, amassed 429 yards in total offense to break Tyrod Taylor’s school record atVirginia Tech for career total offense. ... Journell’s 56-yard field goal was theHokies’ longest under coach Frank Beamer.

