Virginia Tech 26, Boston College 10

BOSTON -- Quarterback Michael Brewer connected on 15 of 21 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Joey Slye kicked four field goals as Virginia Tech handed Boston College its fifth straight loss, a 26-10 decision over the Eagles on Saturday.

Brewer hit flanker Cam Phillips with a 27-yard first-quarter touchdown pass for the Hokies (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Slye kicked field goals of 47, 38 and 32 yards twice -- and linebacker Andrew Motupuaka ripped the ball out of the hands of BC running back Jordan Gowins and ran 34 yards for a score as Virginia Tech built a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised home despite doing little on offense in the second half.

The win ended a two-game losing streak and boosted the Hokies’ chances for the program’s 23rd straight bowl game -- all under coach Frank Beamer.

The loss all but officially eliminated the Eagles (3-6, 0-5) from what be a third straight bowl appearance under coach Steve Addazio. With two wins over FCS opponents, BC needs seven wins to qualify, unless the ACC can’t fill all of its bowl slots.

The Eagles, who got a 29-yard field goal from Mike Knoll and a 3-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Richard Wilson, have scored only 48 points in the five conference losses -- the offense producing five touchdowns.

Walk-on freshman quarterback John Fadule relieved in the first quarter, ran for 25 yards on his first college play and finished with 53 net yards on the ground and was 8 of 20 for 143 yards and an interception passing.