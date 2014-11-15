Virginia Tech forces turnovers to upset Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia Tech’s bench erupted when Hokies senior safety Detrick Bonner chased down Duke quarterback Anthony Boone and forced an incomplete pass on fourth down in the final minute Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Virginia Tech held on for a 17-16 upset win over the No. 21 Blue Devils. The Hokies, victimized late in four losses earlier in the season, had a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

“It was a combination of ecstasy and relief,” Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “And (being) happy for the kids because they’re the ones that are playing. They really worked extremely hard this week.”

Virginia Tech (5-5, 2-4 ACC) forced three turnovers and sacked Boone four times, doubling the number of sacks Duke allowed in its first nine games.

After losing their previous seven games decided by a touchdown or less, including four this season, the Hokies were thrilled to finally come away with a close win.

“It (stinks) because you look at our record and you think, ‘Oh, man, Tech’s having a terrible year this year.’ When you look back at the games, we’ve been in most of the games this year,” said Hokies senior linebacker Derek Di Nardo.

Virginia Tech broke a three-game losing streak and avenged a 13-10 setback Duke last season, the Hokies’ only loss to the Blue Devils in their last 14 meetings.

Duke began the day with a one-game lead over Georgia Tech and Miami in the ACC’s Coastal Division standings. The Blue Devils’ loss muddles the division picture with two weeks remaining.

“We’ll see how we respond to it,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “It’s not just the players. All of us coaches will have the same challenge. We’ve got to pick ourselves up and respond.”

The Blue Devils (8-2, 4-2) had a chance to go ahead late in the game, but junior kicker Ross Martin missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left.

It was the second missed field goal of the game for Martin, who was 13-for-13 entering the game.

“We left some points out on the field,” Cutcliffe said.

Virginia Tech, which has won three straight road games against ranked opponents, scored all of its points off of Duke turnovers.

The Hokies trailed 16-7 late in the third quarter before embarking on their comeback.

After an interception by Di Nardo deep in Blue Devils territory, Hokies freshman kicker Joey Slye booted a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the third quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Virginia Tech’s C.J. Reavis stripped the ball from return man DeVon Edwards, and Dahman McKinnon recovered at the Duke 31.

Shortly thereafter, Hokies quarterback Michael Brewer completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Bucky Hodges with 12:47 remaining in the game.

“He made a great play and ran a great route, and it worked in our favor,” Brewer said of Hodges.

Brewer completed 12 of 23 passes for 138 yards. He was battered for most of the game, as Duke recorded a season-high six sacks.

Duke outgained Virginia Tech 326-293. Blue Devils tailback Josh Snead rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown. Boone finished with 181 passing yards.

Duke scored 10 first-quarter points on Martin’s 36-yard field goal and a two-yard touchdown run by Snead.

The Blue Devils moved the ball with ease in the opening quarter, outgaining the Hokies 176-40, but they struggled in the second quarter.

Virginia Tech turned the tables, gaining 141 yards in the second quarter and cutting Duke’s lead to 10-7 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to freshman wide receiver Isaiah Ford with 9:49 left in the half.

“The difference between winning that game and losing that game, just like I’ve said all year long, is three or four plays,” Hokies offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler said. “We were fortunate to make those three or four plays to push us over the top.”

NOTES: Virginia Tech starting RB back Marshawn Williams sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. ... The Blue Devils had nine tackles for losses to give them 15 over the last two games. ... Hokies TE Bucky Hodges scored his sixth receiving touchdown to tie Jeff King (2005) for most scores by a tight end in the coach Frank Beamer era. ... WR Isaiah Ford caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season to set a Hokies freshman record. ... Hokies LB Deon Clarke recorded his first career interception in the second quarter and LB Derek Di Nardo recorded his second career interception in the third.