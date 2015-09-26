Preview: Virginia Tech at East Carolina

Virginia Tech’s defense hopes to continue its ball-hawking ways, and the Hokies attempt to avenge last year’s loss when they visit East Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates have won four straight versus ACC opponents, including a 28-21 triumph over Virginia Tech last September, and must take care of the ball against a defense that has forced nine turnovers.

East Carolina dropped its last two games to Florida and Navy, but Hokies coach Frank Beamer expects a major challenge. “The last three games have been real tight,” Beamer told reporters. “They came in here last year, and it didn’t turn out so well. I have a lot of respect for the program.” Virginia Tech boasts five interceptions and four fumble recoveries after winning 51-24 at Purdue on Saturday when it held the Boilermakers to 2-for-15 on third down. The Hokies must be sharp against a Pirates air attack that has produced more than 300 yards the last two contests, led by quarterback Blake Kemp (70.7 completion percentage) and receiver Isaiah Jones (30 receptions, 342 yards).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN2. LINE: Virginia Tech -8.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2-1): The Hokies allowed quarterbacks to complete only 34.4 percent through the air the last two games, and freshman Adonis Alexander has picked off a pair of passes. Quarterback Brenden Motley continues to improve as he starts his third game after replacing injured Michael Brewer, throwing for four TDs without an interception in the last two contests. Isaiah Ford (14 receptions, 266 yards, three TDs) is the top target, and the Hokies are averaging 221.7 yards on the ground through the first three weeks.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (1-2): The Pirates are 16-3 at home since 2012 and must improve on the defensive side of the ball after allowing 76 points the last two weeks. Kemp, a left-hander who stepped in after expected starter Kurt Benkert suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, has thrown for 893 yards and six scores with a pair of interceptions. Running back Chris Hairston rushed for 154 yards and four TDs in the season-opening victory over Towson, but has been held to 53 on 27 carries the last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jones needs 224 receiving yards to become the third East Carolina player to reach 2,000 in his career.

2. Virginia Tech freshman RB Travon McMillian is averaging 8.5 yards per carry in the first 21 attempts of his career.

3. The Hokies have won 13 of the 19 all-time meetings with the Pirates, including 10 of the last 12.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 34, East Carolina 21