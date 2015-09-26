East Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 28

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Junior quarterback James Summers came off the bench and accounted for three touchdowns in East Carolina’s 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Summers subbed for starter Blake Kemp in the second quarter and sparked an offensive breakout for the Pirates.

Summers rushed for a career-high 169 yards, including touchdowns of 41 and 5 yards. He also passed for 110 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to Isaiah Jones.

The Pirates (2-2) trailed 14-0 in the first quarter but responded with 28 straight points. Kemp led East Carolina on the first two touchdown drives and Summers orchestrated the other two.

Kemp passed for 118 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to wide receiver Trevon Brown. He also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.

The Hokies (2-2), who turned two first-quarter turnovers into touchdowns, cut the Pirates’ lead to 35-28 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Brenden Motley, who passed for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 85 yards and a score, capped a 95-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with 8:18 remaining.

Virginia Tech led 14-0 in the first quarter after converting two takeaways into touchdowns. Defensive back Greg Stroman grabbed his first career interception on the second play of the game and Tech running back Trey Edmunds scored on a 1-yard run a short time later.

Hokies freshman Mook Reynolds, who started in place of All-American cornerback Kendall Fuller (sprained knee), recovered a fumble on East Carolina’s next possession and the Hokies cashed in with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Motley to tight end Ryan Malleck.