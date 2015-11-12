Preview: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech looks to improve the chances of extending its bowl streak to 23 years in coach Frank Beamer’s last season when the Hokies visit Georgia Tech on Thursday night in an ACC matchup. Virginia Tech must win two of its final three to become bowl eligible after beating Boston College 26-10 on Oct. 31 – one day before Beamer announced his retirement.

Quarterback Michael Brewer has thrown five touchdown passes and two interceptions in three games since returning from a broken collarbone for Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets knocked off previously-unbeaten Florida State on Oct. 24, but followed that up with a frustrating 27-21 loss at Virginia one week later to damage their bowl chances. Georgia Tech is eighth in the nation in rushing offense (267.2 yards) but will need better from quarterback Justin Thomas, who has completed 43.6 percent of his passes. However, the Yellow Jackets have scored at least 20 points in 19 consecutive ACC contests and are the second-least penalized team in the nation.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Georgia Tech -3.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-5, 2-3 ACC): The Hokies’ defense gained a little confidence while allowing only 218 yards of offense and forcing four turnovers against Boston College. Isaiah Ford has caught at least two passes in all 22 of his career games, leading the Hokies with 44 receptions for 615 yards and seven scores this year, while Cam Phillips had a season-high six catches versus BC. Freshman running back Travon McMillian has also been a factor with at least 96 yards rushing in four consecutive games.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-6, 1-5): Freshman Clinton Lynch made his biggest impact yet against Virginia while gaining 132 all-purpose yards and scoring three touchdowns. Lynch adds to a young offense that includes fellow freshman and leading rusher Marcus Marshall (531 yards) and sophomore receiver Ricky Jeune (20 receptions, 422 yards), who had a career day at Virginia (five receptions, 103 yards). However, the Yellow Jackets – 17th in the preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll – are 11th in the ACC in total defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Yellow Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak against the Hokies with a 27-24 victory last season, but is 0-5 all time on Thursdays versus Virginia Tech.

2. Beamer will coach his 425th FBS game, passing Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant for fifth on the all-time list.

3. Georgia Tech DB Chris Milton is the FBS active career leader in blocked kicks with seven – two this season.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 21