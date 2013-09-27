Virginia Tech 17, Georgia Tech 10: Logan Thomas passed for 221 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score as the Hokies defeated the host Yellow Jackets in ACC play.

D.J. Coles had a touchdown reception and Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-0) held Georgia Tech’s running attack to 129 yards – 216 below its average. The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-1) rushed for at least 324 yards in each of their first three games.

Virginia Tech snuffed out Georgia Tech’s last chance when Kendall Fuller intercepted Vad Lee’s fourth-down pass at the Hokies’ 24-yard line and Virginia Tech ran out the final 66 seconds. The Yellow Jackets committed three turnovers.

Lee lost a fumble on the fourth play of the game and cornerback Brandon Facyson recovered at the Yellow Jackets’ 27, setting up Thomas’ 21-yard scoring pass to Coles. Thomas rushed for a 5-yard score with 11:25 left in the half to make it 14-0.

Georgia Tech got on the board on Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal midway through the second quarter and cut Virginia Tech’s lead to four when David Sims scored on a 2-yard run with 3:16 left in the third quarter. Cody Journell booted a 39-yard field goal with 10:25 remaining in the game to push the Hokies’ lead back to seven.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas’ rushing score was the 23rd of his career, matching the school mark set by Tyrod Taylor (2007-10). … Georgia Tech S Jamal Golden (shoulder) missed the contest due to an injury suffered last Saturday against North Carolina. … Facyson also had an interception – the fourth of the season for the standout freshman.