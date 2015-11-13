Virginia Tech 23, Georgia Tech 21

Running back Travon McMillian had a big night, helping Virginia Tech erase an early two-touchdown deficit and beat Georgia Tech 23-21 Thursday in Atlanta.

The Hokies recovered a Georgia Tech fumble in Yellow Jackets territory and subsequently took their first lead, 23-21, on McMillian’s 4-yard run with seven minutes to play. McMillian finished with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Virginia Tech botched the extra point on McMillian’s fourth-quarter touchdown run, leaving the margin at two points.

Georgia Tech then marched into Hokies territory with less than a minute to play but wound up turning over the ball on downs.

The Yellow Jackets got off to a fast start. A long pass from quarterback Justin Thomas to wide receiver Ricky Jeune set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Marcus Allen for a 7-0 lead two minutes into the game.

Georgia Tech extended the margin to 14-0 on running back Clinton Lynch’s 4-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.

McMillan scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter, and Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer hooked up with wide receiver Isaiah Ford on a 17-yard touchdown pass to send the game to halftime tied 14-14.

Georgia Tech (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) regained the lead early in the third quarter on Brant Mitchell’s 32-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Virginia Tech got a 29-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye in the middle of the third period to slice the deficit to 21-17.

After dropping four of five and having coach Frank Beamer announce this is his last season, the Hokies (5-5, 3-3 ACC) have won two straight. They host No. 23 North Carolina next week.