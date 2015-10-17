Preview: Virginia Tech at Miami (Fla.)

Two teams looking to turn their seasons in a positive direction meet in a key ACC contest when Virginia Tech visits Miami (Fla.) on Saturday afternoon. Miami comes in off two straight tough road losses, including a 29-24 defeat against No. 8 Florida State last week, while the Hokies go for their second consecutive victory after dropping two in a row.

Virginia Tech took care of North Carolina State 28-13 last Saturday and could see starting quarterback Michael Brewer return to the lineup after missing five games with a broken collarbone. The Hokies have allowed 30 points total and recorded eight sacks in its first two league games and will need a similar effort when they take on Miami’s offense, led by quarterback Brad Kaaya. The sophomore signal-caller has posted 1,499 yards passing to go along with eight touchdown passes and just one interception. The Hurricanes must get a better effort from their defense, which permitted 985 yards combined the last two games – 415 on the ground – and 63 points.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Miami -6

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-3, 1-1 ACC): Brenden Motley has performed well in Brewer’s absence, especially last week when he completed 14-of-28 passes for 158 yards and three scoring strikes. Whoever plays Saturday will be looking for talented sophomore Isaiah Ford, who has posted 421 yards and six touchdowns receiving – both tops in the ACC. The Hokies will need a big effort from freshman running back Travon McMillian (319 yards, 7.4 per carry) and a defense that boasts 13 takeaways (seven interceptions).

ABOUT MIAMI (3-2, 0-1): Kaaya threw for 405 yards in the loss at Florida State last week and has tossed only four interceptions in his last 12 contests after being picked off nine times in the first six games of his career. Receiver Stacy Coley was named ACC Receiver of the Week Monday after registering career highs with seven catches for 139 yards while Rashawn Scott boasts 29 receptions for 415 yards. Leading rusher Joseph Yearby was held to 33 yards on the ground last week after three straight 100-yard games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami K Michael Badgley stands second in the ACC in scoring with 13 field goals in 16 opportunities.

2. Virginia Tech CB Chuck Clark is tied for third in the ACC with 8.5 tackles per contest.

3. The Hurricanes (plus-9) and the Hokies (plus-6) are the top two teams in the ACC in turnover margin.

PREDICTION: Miami 27, Virginia Tech 21