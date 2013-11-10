Virginia Tech 42, Miami 24

(Updated: INSERTS first name of Byrn in Para 5)

Virginia Tech 42, No. 14 Miami 24: Freshman Trey Edmunds scored a career-high four touchdowns as the visiting Hokies took advantage of three first-half mistakes in a driving rainstorm to end a two-game slide.

Edmunds rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries and added 17 yards receiving for Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 ACC), which moved a half-game ahead of Miami and into second place in the Coastal Division. Logan Thomas went 25-of-31 for 366 yards and two scores, connecting with Joshua Stanford for seven catches for 107 yards and a score.

Allen Hurns recorded four catches for a career-high 142 yards for the Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2) and Dallas Crawford found the end zone for the 11th time this season. Stacy Coley scored on his only reception - an 81-yard pass play – in the first quarter from Stephen Morris, who tied a season high with 324 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Edmunds converted first-half scoring runs of 10, 2 and 4 yards – each coming after a special-teams miscue from Miami – as Virginia Tech rolled off 21 consecutive points. Crawford cut the deficit to 21-14 with a 2-yard second-quarter plunge, but Stanford answered on the Hokies’ next possession when he broke three tackles on a third-and-17 catch and raced 32 yards to the end zone.

The Hokies stretched their margin to 35-17 late in the third quarter when Demitri Knowles recovered Willie Byrn’s fumble in the end zone after a 48-yard reception, but Morris struck back two plays later with an 84-yard strike to Hurns. Edmunds put the game away on the following drive, running up the middle untouched from a yard out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Over a four-possession stretch in the first and second quarters, Coley fumbled after a 23-yard punt return, Artie Burns fumbled during a 43-yard kickoff return and punter Pat O‘Donnell’s knee touched the ground at the Miami 17 as he was trying to field a low snap – setting Virginia Tech up for its first three scores. … Miami ran for a season-low 28 yards in its first game without leading rusher Duke Johnson, who was lost for the season with a broken right ankle in last week’s loss to Florida State. … In two career home games against Miami, Thomas went 48-of-56 for 676 yards and five touchdown passes.