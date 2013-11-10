FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia Tech 42, Miami 24
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

Virginia Tech 42, Miami 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: INSERTS first name of Byrn in Para 5)

Virginia Tech 42, No. 14 Miami 24: Freshman Trey Edmunds scored a career-high four touchdowns as the visiting Hokies took advantage of three first-half mistakes in a driving rainstorm to end a two-game slide.

Edmunds rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries and added 17 yards receiving for Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 ACC), which moved a half-game ahead of Miami and into second place in the Coastal Division. Logan Thomas went 25-of-31 for 366 yards and two scores, connecting with Joshua Stanford for seven catches for 107 yards and a score.

Allen Hurns recorded four catches for a career-high 142 yards for the Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2) and Dallas Crawford found the end zone for the 11th time this season. Stacy Coley scored on his only reception - an 81-yard pass play – in the first quarter from Stephen Morris, who tied a season high with 324 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Edmunds converted first-half scoring runs of 10, 2 and 4 yards – each coming after a special-teams miscue from Miami – as Virginia Tech rolled off 21 consecutive points. Crawford cut the deficit to 21-14 with a 2-yard second-quarter plunge, but Stanford answered on the Hokies’ next possession when he broke three tackles on a third-and-17 catch and raced 32 yards to the end zone.

The Hokies stretched their margin to 35-17 late in the third quarter when Demitri Knowles recovered Willie Byrn’s fumble in the end zone after a 48-yard reception, but Morris struck back two plays later with an 84-yard strike to Hurns. Edmunds put the game away on the following drive, running up the middle untouched from a yard out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Over a four-possession stretch in the first and second quarters, Coley fumbled after a 23-yard punt return, Artie Burns fumbled during a 43-yard kickoff return and punter Pat O‘Donnell’s knee touched the ground at the Miami 17 as he was trying to field a low snap – setting Virginia Tech up for its first three scores. … Miami ran for a season-low 28 yards in its first game without leading rusher Duke Johnson, who was lost for the season with a broken right ankle in last week’s loss to Florida State. … In two career home games against Miami, Thomas went 48-of-56 for 676 yards and five touchdown passes.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.